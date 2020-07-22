1 hour ago - Health

Hospital chain HCA posts massive Q2 profit despite pandemic

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit hospital chain in the country, smashed Wall Street's second-quarter profit expectations even though the coronavirus outbreak forced hospitals to halt elective procedures for several weeks during the quarter.

The bottom line: Medical claims and revenues noticeably declined among hospitals during the height of the pandemic, which has benefited health insurers. But that didn't prevent hospitals from making a lot of money, a large chunk of which was directly subsidized by taxpayers in the form of bailout funds.

By the numbers: HCA's second-quarter profit was roughly $1.1 billion, a 38% increase from the same period a year ago.

  • HCA has received $1.4 billion in coronavirus bailout funds to date, of which $822 million was recognized in the second quarter. After taking out taxes, HCA recorded $590 million in taxpayer bailouts in the quarter — representing 55% of its profit.
  • Revenue in the quarter dropped 12%, to $11.1 billion.

Between the lines: The decline in patient visits was short-lived at most HCA facilities.

  • Hospitalizations in the second quarter were down 13% year over year, and outpatient surgeries fell 33%.
  • But by June, everything was mostly back to normal, HCA CFO Bill Rutherford said on an investor call. HCA's outpatient surgeries were actually 1% higher in June, when compared with last June.

The big picture: HCA's extremely profitable report comes on the same day that the health care industry is asking Congress for an additional $100 billion in taxpayer bailouts.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29.

By the numbers: Over 3.9 million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 47 million tests in the U.S. More than 142,000 people have died of COVID-19, with over 1.1 million recovered.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Australian state of Victoria reported on Wednesday a record 484 new coronavirus cases, while additional infections in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia took the nationwide total to 502 — the most ever record in the country.

Why it matters: Australia looked set to suppress the virus in May, when officials talked of opening a "COVID-safe travel zone" with New Zealand, which has gone 82 days without a single case in the community. (27 returned Kiwi travelers in managed isolation have the virus.) Those plans are now on hold.

Erica Pandey
18 hours ago - Health

The second wave of essential workers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The pool of American workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is getting a lot bigger.

The big picture: Just as grocery and delivery workers found themselves fighting a crisis they didn't sign up for back in March, teachers, hairstylists and temperature checkers are part of a new wave of workers who are now in harm's way as the pandemic rages on.

