HBO Max's 1980s Showtime Lakers series is already causing drama

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

HBO Max's 1980s Showtime Lakers series is already causing drama

Courtesy: HBO

HBO Max's upcoming series about the 1980s "Showtime" Lakers doesn't air until March, but it's already causing drama.

Driving the news: The series — based on Jeff Pearlman's 2014 book, "Showtime" — released its first trailer on Thursday, a day after announcing the title: "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

  • "Winning time" is what Magic Johnson called the final minutes of close games, when he felt his team shouldn't lose on mental mistakes.
  • The cast has established stars like John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss) and Adrien Brody (Pat Riley), plus newcomers like Quincy Isaiah as Johnson (above) and DeVaughn Nixon as his father, Norm.
Courtesy: HBO

The backdrop: The drama began last week, when Vanity Fair published a profile of "Winning Time" creator, Adam McKay ("Succession," "The Big Short").

  • McKay and longtime partner Will Ferrell's production company split in 2019 as they pursued different types of projects. Then they stopped talking entirely, and it turns out "Winning Time" was the reason.
  • Ferrell wanted to be cast as Buss, but McKay didn't think he was the right fit and instead chose Ferrell's best friend, Reilly. When Ferrell found out (from Reilly, not McKay), their personal relationship soured.
Courtesy: HBO

The big picture: As word has gotten around from those who've seen the apparently raunchy pilot, the drama has only built.

  • The Buss family and NBA reportedly hate the series, with its misogyny and drug use making it feel like "a fictionalized '80s version of 'Entourage' or 'Ballers,'" per Puck's Matthew Belloni (subscription).
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played for the Showtime Lakers, thinks the story would be "best told by those who actually lived through it."
  • Deborah Morales, his longtime manager, was more blunt, telling Belloni: "I certainly hope I never bump into anyone associated with this show."

The bottom line: From a pure entertainment standpoint, this has all the makings of a hit. And any controversy ahead of the premiere will almost certainly mean more, not fewer, eyeballs.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Meme stock hype dies down

Data: YoloStocks; Note: Shows "real mentions," a combination of Reddit direct and indirect mentions (i.e. comments in a relevant thread that don't mention the stock); Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow