Hawaii leads U.S. in life expectancy

The life expectancy at birth for people in Hawaii is 80.9 years, according to state-by-state data released Thursday by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

Why it matters: That's nearly nine years longer than the life expectancy at birth of Mississippians expected 74.4 years, the data shows.

The big picture: Life expectancy at birth was higher for females in all states and the District of Columbia. The smallest difference was 3.5 years, in Utah; the biggest is 6.4 years, in Mississippi. Overall, life expectancy in the U.S. increased by 0.1 year from 2018 to 2019.