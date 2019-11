At least four hate incidents, some racist and some anti-semitic in nature, occurred on college campuses across the country this week, as educational institutions try to handle the reports, per CNN.

The big picture: Hate crimes spiked to a 16-year high in 2018, according to the FBI's annual report. College campuses are no exception to racist and anti-semitic incidents, especially following the 2016 election, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.