Harris says Russia's anti-satellite test was "irresponsible"

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in November. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Russia's destructive test of an anti-satellite missile last month that created at least 1,500 pieces of space debris was "irresponsible" Vice President Kamala Harris said at the annual National Space Council meeting Wednesday.

Why it matters: Harris stressed that the test and its aftermath showed why new international behavioral norms and regulations are needed to help maintain space as a relatively safe environment.

  • Russia's test and ensuing debris threatened the ISS and forced its crew to shelter, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.
  • Russia's Defense Ministry later confirmed the missile test but denied having endangering the ISS.

What they're saying: "Over the past weeks and months, I've spoken with heads of state and governments about our priorities in space. In these conversations, the opportunity for space as been clear, as has the risk," Harris said during an opening speech for the meeting.

  • "Without clear norms for the responsible use of space, we stand the real risk of threats to our national and global security."
  • "Just last month, we saw what can happen. Russia launched an anti-satellite missile to destroy one of its satellites. By blasting debris across space, this irresponsible act endangered the satellites of other nations as well as astronauts in the International Space Station."

The big picture: Harris said the U.S. should prioritize gaining more signatories on the Artemis Accords, which includes a commitment to mitigate the generation of space debris.

  • So far, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom have signed the accords.
  • Harris said France and Mexico have indicated that they will also sign the commitment.

Jacob Knutson
Nov 30, 2021 - Science

NASA delays spacewalk on ISS after debris threat

NASA astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to the International Space Station's robotic arm during a spacewalk in August 2005.

NASA delayed a spacewalk set for Tuesday to replace a faulty communications antenna on the International Space Station after the agency received a "debris notification" for the station.

Why it matters: NASA did not disclose the origin of the debris, but the delay comes roughly two weeks after Russia intercepted a defunct satellite with a missile as part of a test that generated thousands of pieces of debris and forced the seven astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS to take shelter.

Axios
7 hours ago - World

Russia orders some U.S. diplomats to leave country

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow in August 2021. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images

Russia on Wednesday ordered members of the U.S. Embassy staff that have been in the country for at least three years to leave by Jan. 31, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: It's a continuation of the diplomatic breakdown between the U.S. and Russia amid heightened tensions over Russia's military buildup in eastern Ukraine.

Zachary Basu
5 hours ago - World

NATO chief: "Russia has no right to establish a sphere of influence"

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images

When asked Wednesday whether NATO was expanding toward Russia's "sphere of influence," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave an impassioned response, pounding his podium and insisting that it's "not acceptable" for the Kremlin to control the actions of its sovereign neighbors.

Why it matters: Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine — through a massive military buildup on its border, weaponized disinformation and an alleged coup plot — were a main topic of discussion at NATO's two-day ministerial meeting in Latvia this week.

