Watch: A conversation on America's voting barriers

Join Axios for a conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET for a virtual event taking a look at barriers to voting across the country, featuring Southwest Voter Registration Education Project Lydia Camarillo, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Benjamin Hovland and Florida Rights Restorative Coalition President Desmond Meade.

We'll unpack voting restrictions and disenfranchisement that factor into the 2020 elections as well as our nation's historic barriers to people based on race as part of our Hard Truths series.