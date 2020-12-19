Get the latest market trends in your inbox
We’re sharing the third episode of the Hard Truths podcast series.
In this episode, we examine the roles of both policy and the private sector in perpetuating segregated housing. We explore the legacy of housing segregation in Chicago, how housing segregation impacts wealth-building, and how it lays the foundation for other forms of segregation.
Guest: Natalie Moore, author of The South Side and WBEZ Chicago race, class and communities reporter.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.