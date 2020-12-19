Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The Hard Truth of housing

We’re sharing the third episode of the Hard Truths podcast series.

In this episode, we examine the roles of both policy and the private sector in perpetuating segregated housing. We explore the legacy of housing segregation in Chicago, how housing segregation impacts wealth-building, and how it lays the foundation for other forms of segregation.

Guest: Natalie Moore, author of The South Side and WBEZ Chicago race, class and communities reporter.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Dec 18, 2020

Mike Pence's televised vaccination

It's been a week since the FDA granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is expected to get that same go-ahead today.

But, there is still a significant share of Americans who don't trust the vaccines. Top government and health officials have been doing their best to change those minds. That now includes Vice President Mike Pence, who will receive the Pfizer vaccine on live TV. He'll be the highest ranking official to do so so far.

  • Plus, the massive Russian hack that’s roiling the government.
  • And, the state of play on stimulus negotiations.
22 mins ago

Scoop: Lance Bottoms rejected Biden's SBA offer

Joe Biden and Keisha Lance Bottoms meet privately Tuesday after the president-elect spoke at a rally in Atlanta for Georgia's two Senate runoff election candidates. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden implored Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to accept a job heading the Small Business Administration earlier this week, a lesser position she rejected after he characterized it as “only the first step” for her during his presidency, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Why it matters: Biden has pledged to build a Cabinet reflecting America's diversity, but as the number of marquee slots has dwindled — and various constituencies keep clamoring for their own representatives — he is having trouble threading the political needle.

Go deeper
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago

Trump's shocking wartime response

Graphic: CNN

The U.S. government, and America’s largest companies, are scrambling to understand and protect against the "grave risk" to American security from a massive hack that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo now says was a Kremlin op. President Trump's public response: Mostly silence.

Why it matters: People across the government say we've seen the mere tip of this international intrusion — a stunning, dangerous breach that requires infliction of real pain on the perpetrator, now confirmed as Russia.

