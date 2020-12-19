We’re sharing the third episode of the Hard Truths podcast series.

In this episode, we examine the roles of both policy and the private sector in perpetuating segregated housing. We explore the legacy of housing segregation in Chicago, how housing segregation impacts wealth-building, and how it lays the foundation for other forms of segregation.

Guest: Natalie Moore, author of The South Side and WBEZ Chicago race, class and communities reporter.

