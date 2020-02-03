Disney to release film version of "Hamilton" with original cast

Disney announced Monday that it will release a film version of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" featuring the original Broadway cast and filmed onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

Why it matters: Obtaining the rights to movie, set for release on Oct. 15, 2021, is another huge coup for Disney — which topped $10 billion in box office sales last year — and allows a stage show that still fetches eye-watering ticket prices to be seen around the world.

