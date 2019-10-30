The dying trend of trick-or-treating

The Pontiac Daily Leader in 2017 noted residents reporting declining trick-or-treaters, parents seeing fewer children participating and that many households leaving their porch lights off to discourage visitors.

The Arizona Republic reported that for some citizens, 10 trick or treaters could be an overestimate.

Moreover, many cities have begun to set “official” hours that parents and children can trick-or-treat. Some cities have also set age limits to the pre-teen years for trick-or-treaters.

Between the lines: Technology has helped parents to easily find increasingly popular alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, including events like ‘trunk-of-treats’ or community Halloween celebrations.

These kinds of events work well in rural communities, where going to door often tax both kids and parents.

Moreover, less connection between suburban neighbors eases the social pressure to make an appearance in community affairs.

A wide array of events, rather than staking the holiday on one night alone, which can often fall during the middle of the week, affords some flexibility for stretched-thin parents.

Our thought bubble: "Compared to previous generations, today's parents tend to be less comfortable letting their kids roam unsupervised after dark, instead preferring community or school gatherings in more controlled settings," Axios' cities correspondent Kim Hart notes.

Yes, but: In many towns, a few neighborhoods known for being safe and festive attract trick-or-treaters from surrounding areas. That can leave some parts of town devoid of costumed kids.