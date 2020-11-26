Hallmark's first Christmas movie with a gay couple to debut on Thanksgiving

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: AlexLMX via iStock/Getty Images
Hallmark's first Christmas movie featuring a storyline with a same-sex couple will debut Thursday night for Thanksgiving, CBS News reports.
The big picture: GLAAD's 2019-2020 report on LGBTQ representation in TV found that 10% of regular characters expected to appear on primetime programming in the past year were LGBTQ — the highest percentage in 15 years.
- Hallmark and Lifetime are showing at least 5 holiday movies — out of 74 total — that feature LGBTQ couples, per CBS.
Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel reversed a decision to pull a commercial showing a same-sex couple kissing at their wedding, after the company faced social media backlash and calls for a boycott.
- The commercial was pulled at the request of One Million Moms, a branch of the conservative advocacy group American Family Association.