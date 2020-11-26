Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Hallmark's first Christmas movie with a gay couple to debut on Thanksgiving

Photo: AlexLMX via iStock/Getty Images

Hallmark's first Christmas movie featuring a storyline with a same-sex couple will debut Thursday night for Thanksgiving, CBS News reports.

The big picture: GLAAD's 2019-2020 report on LGBTQ representation in TV found that 10% of regular characters expected to appear on primetime programming in the past year were LGBTQ — the highest percentage in 15 years.

  • Hallmark and Lifetime are showing at least 5 holiday movies — out of 74 total — that feature LGBTQ couples, per CBS.

Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel reversed a decision to pull a commercial showing a same-sex couple kissing at their wedding, after the company faced social media backlash and calls for a boycott.

  • The commercial was pulled at the request of One Million Moms, a branch of the conservative advocacy group American Family Association.

Go deeper

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

AstraZeneca CEO: "We need to do an additional study" on COVID vaccine

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said on Thursday the company is likely to start a new global trial to measure how effective its coronavirus vaccine is, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Following Phase 3 trials, Oxford and AstraZeneca said their vaccine was 90% effective in people who got a half dose followed by a full dose, and 62% effective in people who got two full doses.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus cases rose 10% in the week before Thanksgiving.
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York coronavirus restrictions.
  3. World: Expert says COVID vaccine likely won't be available in Africa until Q2 of 2021 — Europeans extend lockdowns.
  4. Economy: The winners and losers of the COVID holiday season.
  5. Education: National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
5 hours ago - Health

Standardized testing becomes another pandemic victim

Photo: Edmund D. Fountain for The Washington Post via Getty

National standardized reading and math tests have been pushed from next year to 2022, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: There’s mounting national evidence that students are suffering major setbacks this year, with a surge in the number of failing grades.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow