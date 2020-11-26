Hallmark's first Christmas movie with a gay couple to debut on Thanksgiving

Hallmark's first Christmas movie featuring a storyline with a same-sex couple will debut Thursday night for Thanksgiving, CBS News reports.

The big picture: GLAAD's 2019-2020 report on LGBTQ representation in TV found that 10% of regular characters expected to appear on primetime programming in the past year were LGBTQ — the highest percentage in 15 years.

Hallmark and Lifetime are showing at least 5 holiday movies — out of 74 total — that feature LGBTQ couples, per CBS.

Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel reversed a decision to pull a commercial showing a same-sex couple kissing at their wedding, after the company faced social media backlash and calls for a boycott.