The 12 remaining members of a Christian missionary group who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said Thursday.

The big picture: The release comes two months after police say the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries in Port-au-Prince and demanded a ransom. Five of the abducted missionaries had previously been released.

The details of the release are unclear.

Haiti has been plagued by worsening violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

What they're saying: "We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE!" Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.