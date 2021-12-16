Sign up for our daily briefing

Haitian gang releases 12 remaining kidnapped missionaries

People in Haiti protest against the country's spike in kidnappings in November. Photo: RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

The 12 remaining members of a Christian missionary group who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said Thursday.

The big picture: The release comes two months after police say the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries in Port-au-Prince and demanded a ransom. Five of the abducted missionaries had previously been released.

What they're saying: "We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE!" Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

  • "Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The rise of legal insider trading

Data: InsiderScore; Chart: Axios Visuals

Insider trading — the legal kind — hit new highs in 2021, and the SEC wants to make sure it isn't being abused.

Why it matters: Big-dollar insider stock sales are increasingly common, with no fewer than 82 different corporate insiders selling more than $100 million of stock in 2021. That's up from just 32 in 2019.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kathryn Murdoch calls for donors to take a pro-democracy stand

Kathryn Murdoch. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kathryn Murdoch is issuing an urgent clarion call to pro-democracy donors: They need to step up now and support principled Republicans, or there may not be another chance.

What she's saying: "I don’t know what you’d be saving your money for later on if you don’t solve the problems now," Murdoch told the Financial Times' Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow