Reports: Haiti sees its first two cases of coronavirus

Orion Rummler

The Jalousie neighborhood in Port-au-Prince on March 12. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Haiti reported its first two cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, President Jovenel Moise announced in a press conference, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: There is only one doctor or nurse per 3,000 people in the country, the World Health Organization found in 2016 — and Haiti's spending in the public health sector "is among the lowest in the world." Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, per the CIA World Factbook.

Where it stands: Haiti closed its border with the Dominican Republic last Sunday and suspended flights from Europe, Canada and Latin America before recording any COVID-19 cases, the Miami Herald reports. The country also suspended travel for government officials.

  • Schools and factories will close in the country on Friday, Moise announced in the press conference on Thursday, per the Herald's Jacqueline Charles.

Orion Rummler

El Salvador declares quarantine without confirmed coronavirus cases

A woman sanitizes a room at a private hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 11. Photo: Camilo Freedman/Aphotografia/Getty Images

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared a national 21-day quarantine on Wednesday, although the country has no confirmed coronavirus cases, following the World Health Organization classifying the outbreak as a pandemic.

Where it stands: The closest COVID-19 cases to the Central American country are located in Honduras, which has two confirmed cases as of Wednesday, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. There are eight cases in Mexico and 13 in Costa Rica.

Orion Rummler

Israel and France to close restaurants and cafes

A restaurant in Le Touquet, France on March 14. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France and Israel moved on Saturday to close restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and clubs to promote social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Where it stands: COVID-19 cases in France have jumped within the last 72 hours from 3,672 as dictated by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center to roughly 4,500 cases. Deaths in the country have increased from 79 to 91 in that time frame. There are 193 cases in Israel, which has not recorded any deaths as of Saturday.

Rebecca Falconer

More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside for first time

A tourist wearing a medical facemask in Venice, Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time, the World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

Details: Tedros called the sudden increase in cases in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Iran (141) "deeply concerning."

