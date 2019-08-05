Details: There are a few reasons that hackers use destructive malware in an attack, Chris Scott, global remediation lead for IBM's X-Force IRIS security division, told Axios.

Nations are trying to harm an adversary or project strength — as when North Korea attacked Sony or Iran attacked the Sands casino.

Criminals have begun to incorporate network-wiping malware as added motivation in ransomware attacks.

Both can use wipers to hide their tracks, making it more difficult to study who was behind an attack or what exactly they did.

More than half the victims operate in the manufacturing sector.

Backing up data can allow an organization to recover after a breach. But recovery isn't as easy as you might think.

"A lot of people miss the scale this can get to," said Scott. "The average attack we saw impacted around 12,000 workstations. if it takes 15 minutes to restore each workstation, that's still a long recovery."

There are a few ways to minimize the damage, said Scott: