Alquist CEO Zachary Mannheimer with new homeowner April Stringfield and her son. Photo: Alquist
Habitat for Humanity handed over keys to its first 3D-printed home to a Virginia woman and her son on Tuesday.
Driving the news: The house in Williamsburg, Virginia, was built by a construction tech startup called Alquist, using a giant 3D printer.
- It took just 22 hours to print the 1,200-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, which would take at least four weeks using standard construction methods.
- It's the first home owned by April Stringfield, who invested 300 hours of sweat equity with Habitat to qualify.
The big picture: 3D-printing technology is transforming the homebuilding process to help solve an affordable housing crisis as well as a shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs.
- Zachary Mannheimer founded Alquist in 2020 and partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help solve the rural housing crisis.