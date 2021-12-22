Sign up for our daily briefing

A 3D-printed home for the holidays

Joann Muller

Alquist CEO Zachary Mannheimer with new homeowner April Stringfield and her son. Photo: Alquist

Habitat for Humanity handed over keys to its first 3D-printed home to a Virginia woman and her son on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The house in Williamsburg, Virginia, was built by a construction tech startup called Alquist, using a giant 3D printer.

  • It took just 22 hours to print the 1,200-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, which would take at least four weeks using standard construction methods.
  • It's the first home owned by April Stringfield, who invested 300 hours of sweat equity with Habitat to qualify.

The big picture: 3D-printing technology is transforming the homebuilding process to help solve an affordable housing crisis as well as a shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs.

  • Zachary Mannheimer founded Alquist in 2020 and partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help solve the rural housing crisis.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Inside Jake Sullivan's meetings in Israel on Iran

Sullivan (left) meets Bennett. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office via Getty

Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.

The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends student loan payment pause until May

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will extend its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Why it matters: The current pause would have expired on Jan. 31, when millions of borrowers were set to resume payments after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID antiviral pill for high-risk individuals

Paxlovid. Photo courtesy of Pfizer Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant.

