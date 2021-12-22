Habitat for Humanity handed over keys to its first 3D-printed home to a Virginia woman and her son on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The house in Williamsburg, Virginia, was built by a construction tech startup called Alquist, using a giant 3D printer.

It took just 22 hours to print the 1,200-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, which would take at least four weeks using standard construction methods.

It's the first home owned by April Stringfield, who invested 300 hours of sweat equity with Habitat to qualify.

The big picture: 3D-printing technology is transforming the homebuilding process to help solve an affordable housing crisis as well as a shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs.