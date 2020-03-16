35 mins ago - World

Guyana's oil-soaked election heads for recount

Waiting to vote, in Leonora, Guyana. Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images

Guyana’s March 2 election came while the country is on the cusp of a transition from relative poverty to newfound wealth — and it was marred by severe irregularities that caused the U.S. and other countries to reject the result.

Why it matters: The coming days could determine whether the world’s next oil-rich country maintains democracy or slips back into strongman rule just as revenues start to flood in.

Driving the news: Results that showed incumbent President David Granger on course for victory were rejected by election observers, the courts and finally the international community.

  • Granger has agreed to a recount overseen by CARICOM, an organization of Caribbean states, but the process remains contentious and tensions are high in Guyana, which sits on the northern tip of South America.
  • It all comes down to one electoral region, where results with no apparent basis in reality seem to have tipped the election in Granger’s favor.
  • The response from Washington was sharp. “Democratic nations can’t ignore this blatant disregard for rule of law,” said Michael Kozak, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs. “The world is watching. There is still time.”

What they’re saying: “We’re giving it one more shot. If this fails again, and they attempt to subvert the process, then it will be … even more apparent to all that the elections were rigged,” Bharrat Jagdeo, the opposition leader and a former president, told Axios in a phone interview today.

  • “The condemnation by the Western countries made all the difference,” Jagdeo says. He warns of corruption, repression and the erosion of Guyana’s young and fragile democracy if Granger clings to power.
  • “We will know we have another Venezuela next door to Venezuela should they succeed,” he continues. “People will flee this country, oil or no oil."

The world's next rich country goes to the polls

Waiting for the good life, in Georgetown, Guyana. Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty

Guyana goes to the polls today a relatively poor nation, but the winner of the election could soon be leading a very rich one.

Why it matters: A massive oil find has led the IMF to project the economy will grow a whopping 85% in 2020. Zoom out further, and estimates get truly stratospheric for the South American country of 780,000.

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

U.S. targets Russian oil giant in escalating campaign vs. Venezuela

Maduro and Putin in 2015. Photo: Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

The Trump administration today announced sanctions on Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft, for helping to keep Venezuela's Maduro regime afloat by facilitating oil exports.

Why it matters: Senior administration officials announcing the sanctions in a call with reporters framed the step as a warning not only to Rosneft but to Russia. They described it as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign that is currently "50-60%" implemented and will continue to ramp up as long as Nicolás Maduro refuses to give up power.

