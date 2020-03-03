The world's next rich country goes to the polls

Guyana goes to the polls today a relatively poor nation, but the winner of the election could soon be leading a very rich one.

Why it matters: A massive oil find has led the IMF to project the economy will grow a whopping 85% in 2020. Zoom out further, and estimates get truly stratospheric for the South American country of 780,000.

State of play, from the Economist:

"[Guyana] has the world’s third-highest suicide rate and the highest rate of maternal mortality in South America."

"One reason is that it loses talent, including doctors and nurses. ... At least four-fifths of its university graduates leave the country."

"Most of the population, including that of Georgetown, the capital, is on the low-lying coast that is vulnerable to flooding. Two-fifths live on less than $5.50 a day."

The question is whether newfound oil wealth will make life significantly better.