1 hour ago - World

The world's next rich country goes to the polls

Dave Lawler

Waiting for the good life, in Georgetown, Guyana. Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty

Guyana goes to the polls today a relatively poor nation, but the winner of the election could soon be leading a very rich one.

Why it matters: A massive oil find has led the IMF to project the economy will grow a whopping 85% in 2020. Zoom out further, and estimates get truly stratospheric for the South American country of 780,000.

State of play, from the Economist:

  • "[Guyana] has the world’s third-highest suicide rate and the highest rate of maternal mortality in South America."
  • "One reason is that it loses talent, including doctors and nurses. ... At least four-fifths of its university graduates leave the country."
  • "Most of the population, including that of Georgetown, the capital, is on the low-lying coast that is vulnerable to flooding. Two-fifths live on less than $5.50 a day."

The question is whether newfound oil wealth will make life significantly better.

  • "This could 'change us once and for all into a Singapore kind of country,' says the finance minister, Winston Jordan. Whichever party takes charge of the bounty could govern for decades. Mr Jordan calls the vote 'the mother of all elections.'"
  • But, but, but: "Almost every Guyanese seems to be aware that, like a downpour on parched ground, a torrent of oil money could bring destruction rather than relief."

Go deeper

Amy Harder

There's more oil and gas than ever — and the industry is tanking

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The world's oil and natural gas companies are drilling their way into financial and social hell.

Driving the news: The industry's stocks are in the toilet, and climate change is fast becoming a mainstream investor worry. These problems overlap and neither is going away anytime soon — if ever.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

OPEC considers production cuts as coronavirus impacts China's oil demand

Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images

OPEC's possible responses to the spreading coronavirus that's hurting oil demand and prices are starting to come into view.

Why it matters: Besides killing more than 360 people so far, the outbreak is severely curtailing airline and economic activity in China, the world's largest oil importer and second-largest oil consumer.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Coronavirus outbreak sparks cutback in 2020 oil demand predictions

Photo: Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Energy Information Administration is trimming its 2020 oil demand forecast by 300,000 barrels per day, citing the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how the outbreak is changing oil market forecasts and creating headwinds for a sector already struggling with middling prices.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment