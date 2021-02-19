Sign up for our daily briefing

Federal judge whose son was killed says attacker also targeted Sonia Sotomayor

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Photo: Paul Marotta via Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed and husband wounded in an attack meant for her, says the shooter also targeted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in an interview that will air Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes."

Driving the news: In a search of her assailant's locker, the FBI found a gun, ammunition and a manila folder with a "workup" on Sotomayor, Salas explains.

Why it matters: "Who knows what could have happened? But we need to understand that judges are at risk," Salas says. "That we put ourselves in great danger every day for doing our jobs." 

  • Threats to federal judges have risen 400% in the last five years, CBS News reports.

What they're saying: "Female judges didn't bother me as long as they were middle age or older black ladies," the assailant, Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who tried a case before Salas before the attack, wrote in an autobiography published on his personal website.

  • "Latinas, however, were usually a problem — driven by an inferiority complex."
  • In a separate passage, Hollander wrote that Salas was a "lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama."
  • Of note: Both Sotomayor and Salas are Latina.

The big picture: Since her son's death, Salas has pushed to pass legislation that would scrub judges' personal information from the internet.

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) saw backlash last year after telling Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch that "you won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Axios
33 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Water crisis expands beyond Texas

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign yesterday in Killeen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Broken pumps, burst pipes and chemical shortages have left millions without potable water after this week's devastating winter storm.

The big picture: Millions of people across the South have been told to boil water, with thawing temperatures expected to reveal the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

Go deeper
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House waives ethics rules for first Biden official

Senior counselor to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Charanya Krishnaswami. Photo: Alli Jarrar / Amnesty International

The Biden administration has waived ethics rules to allow a top Department of Homeland Security official to make policy in areas on which she lobbied for her former employer, Amnesty International.

Why it matters: The waiver is the first granted under Biden's new ethics pledge, which allows the White House to shelve restrictions on former lobbyists in the administration if doing so is deemed in the national interest.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: White House says vaccine weather delays will be resolved by next week — Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers — Vaccine supply expected to surge soon.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Go deeper