Gun safety group is biggest outside spender in VA state elections

Ahead of Virginia's elections Nov. 5, gun safety group Everytown tells Axios they're "outspending the NRA by more than 8-to-1" to help Democrats flip the state's General Assembly.

Why it matters: Everytown says it is the biggest outside spender in the election. Gun politics is changing rapidly around the country and within a swing state once predictably red and pro-gun rights. Gun policy is the top issue for Virginia voters, but those supporting Republicans were just as likely as those supporting Democrats to say it will be "very important" for their vote, per a Washington Post poll.