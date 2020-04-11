37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Northam signs gun control laws, expands abortion protection

Orion Rummler

Gun rights advocates rally outside the Virginia capital building Jan. 20 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Friday signed five gun control bills into law and repealed the state's 24-hour waiting period for individuals seeking abortions.

The big picture: A stream of progressive legislation was expected in the state, after Democrats took control of the state House and Senate in Virginia's General Assembly last year.

  • Virginia is among the most restrictive states in the country for abortions, as women are required to undergo several steps before the procedure.

Details: The gun control bills require background checks on all firearm sales in the state, allow police to temporarily take someone's firearm if they present a danger to themselves or others, require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons, and mandate that residents only buy one handgun per month.

  • Another bill signed by Northam on Friday stipulates that those seeking abortions do not have to undergo an ultrasound before the procedure.

Flashback: Thousands of people participated in a gun-rights rally outside the state Capitol in January to protest then-proposed gun restrictions. The protest ended peacefully after Northam temporarily banned firearms at the capitol and declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the event, saying he wanted to avoid a repeat of Charlottesville.

Go deeper: Northam temporarily bans weapons from Virginia Capitol amid threats

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

NRA sues California officials for designating gun stores non-essential

Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials on Friday after gun stores were deemed non-essential and required to close for the state's stay-at-home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Both Second Amendment advocates and gun control backers argue that shutting federally licensed firearms dealers could push buyers to purchase guns online or through private sales without background checks, per AP.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Federal court temporarily blocks coronavirus order against some abortions

Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Thursday that clinics in Texas can immediately offer medication abortions — a pregnancy termination method administered by pill — and can also provide the procedure to patients nearing the state's time limits for abortions.

Driving the news: The decision comes after federal appeals court ruled 2-1 on Tuesday in favor of an executive order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Federal judge blocks abortion ban Texas added to coronavirus rules

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A federal judge Monday temporarily blocked a provision of Texas' coronavirus response that prohibited most abortions, the Statesman reports.

The big picture: Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order on March 22 banning elective procedures in the state as a means to save medical supplies like masks and gowns for coronavirus cases. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said one day later that the order applied to abortions unless the woman's life was at risk.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy