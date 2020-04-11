Virginia Gov. Northam signs gun control laws, expands abortion protection

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Friday signed five gun control bills into law and repealed the state's 24-hour waiting period for individuals seeking abortions.

The big picture: A stream of progressive legislation was expected in the state, after Democrats took control of the state House and Senate in Virginia's General Assembly last year.

Virginia is among the most restrictive states in the country for abortions, as women are required to undergo several steps before the procedure.

Details: The gun control bills require background checks on all firearm sales in the state, allow police to temporarily take someone's firearm if they present a danger to themselves or others, require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons, and mandate that residents only buy one handgun per month.

Another bill signed by Northam on Friday stipulates that those seeking abortions do not have to undergo an ultrasound before the procedure.

Flashback: Thousands of people participated in a gun-rights rally outside the state Capitol in January to protest then-proposed gun restrictions. The protest ended peacefully after Northam temporarily banned firearms at the capitol and declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the event, saying he wanted to avoid a repeat of Charlottesville.

