Scoop: GTCR nears $1.3 billion deal for electronic health records company Experity

Sarah Pringle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Private equity firm GTCR is nearing a deal to acquire Experity, the country's largest electronic health records company for the urgent care market, from Warburg Pincus, four sources tell Axios.

What's happening: The transaction is expected to value the company at between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, translating to an EBITDA multiple in the high teens, although no deal has yet been signed.

  • William Blair is advising the sellers.
  • Warburg declined to comment. GTCR, Experity and William Blair couldn't immediately be reached.

Why it matters: This comes as urgent care clinics experience a pandemic-fueled boon in patient visits due to COVID testing, which ultimately benefits end-market tech companies like Experity.

  • The global health crisis has led more patients to recognize urgent care as a convenient way to receive on-demand care, particularly versus hospital ERs, but it's hard to determine how much of that demand will stick.
  • Experity boasts that it provides EMR and practice management software, along with other tech solutions, to more than 50% of U.S. urgent care clinics.

Flashback: Warburg, a prolific investor in health tech, merged DocuTap and Practice Velocity in May 2019 to create Experity.

  • Experity's technology serves 5,700-plus clinics today, up from 1,300-plus when Warburg first backed DocuTap in May 2016.

The bottom line: Investors see a lot of runway behind the digitization of health records and billing, as evidenced by last month's $17 billion deal for Athenahealth.

Sarah is co-authoring our upcoming Axios Pro newsletter on health tech deals. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Erin Brodwin
Jan 11, 2022 - Economy & Business

Scoop: Medicaid-focused Circulo acquires primary care startup Huddle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Circulo Health, an Ohio-based insurance startup focused on people who use Medicaid, has quietly acquired primary care provider Huddle Health, Axios has learned. Circulo is also said to have partnered with telehealth startup Brave Health to deliver tele-psychiatry services.

Why it matters: Much of the recent healthcare buzz has focused on using tech to provide affluent people with more convenient, comprehensive care. That’s left people who use Medicaid or Medicare — notably, those most in need of care — behind.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Andrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is seeking an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his communications with former President Trump.

Why it matters: McCarthy is the highest-ranking elected official the committee has asked for information. It's a clear sign that the panel sees nobody as off-limits.

