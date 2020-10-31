A report this week from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) found the number of AI-related patents filed each year more than doubled between 2002 and 2018.

Why it matters: The increase in patent applications is just one way to chart the growing role artificial intelligence is playing in the U.S. economy.

By the numbers: The number of AI-related patent applications increased from 30,000 in 2002 to more than 60,000 in 2018, while AI's share of overall patent filings went from a minuscule percentage to more than 15%.

AI-related applications also grew across different kinds of technologies, organizations and geographies.

The bottom line: Every great economic innovation begins with a patent, and increasingly that means AI.