4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Relatives of the Groveland Four gather at the just-unveiled monument in front of the Old Lake County courthouse in Tavares, Fla., in February last year. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges.

Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.

Context: The accused, Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, came to be known as the Groveland Four.

Background: On July 16, 1949, a 17-year-old white woman and her estranged husband told police in Lake County, Fla., the four men had stopped to help with a broken down car when they took the woman from the car and raped her, per the NYT.

  • Following the accusations, Thomas was killed by a mob after he fled Lake County.
  • The three other men were convicted by an all-white jury. Irvin and Shepherd were sentenced to death and Greenlee to life in prison, according to the NYT.
  • NCAAP lawyers appealed the convictions to the Supreme Court, which unanimously overturned them and instructed a lower court to order a retrial.
  • In 1951, a Lake County sheriff fatally shot Shepherd and injured Irvin as they were being taken to a pretrial hearing leading up to the retrial, AP notes.
  • Irvin and Greenlee were later convicted again. Greenlee was sentenced to life in prison, as was Irvin after his original death sentence was commuted.
  • Irvin was granted parole in 1968 and died a year later, per NBC News. Greenlee, who was 16 when he was charged, was paroled in 1962 and died in 2012 at age 78.

Driving the news: In August, investigators obtained information from Jesse Hunter, the state attorney who prosecuted the case, which suggested Hunter and the judge who presided over the 1951 retrial knew that the alleged rape never happened, per the NYT.

  • In April 2017, the state of Florida issued an official apology to the families of the Groveland Four.
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pardoned the four men in January 2019, one month after the Department of Law Enforcement was ordered to review the case.
  • The woman who said she was raped testified at the clemency board hearing against the pardons, the NYT notes.

What they're saying: In the motion filed in October to clear all four men of the charges, Bill Gladson, state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, wrote:

"Given these facts today, no fair-minded prosecutor would even consider filing these charges and no reasonable jury would convict. The evidence strongly suggests that the sheriff, the judge, and the prosecutor all but ensured guilty verdicts in this case. These officials, disguised as keepers of the peace and masquerading as ministers of justice, disregarded their oaths, and set in motion a series of events that forever destroyed these men, their families, and a community. I have not witnessed a more complete breakdown of the criminal justice system, nor do I ever expect I will again."
  • Aaron Newson, Thomas' nephew, cried at the news, saying "I hope that this is a start because lot of people didn't get this opportunity," AP reports.
  • "A lot of families didn’t get this opportunity. Maybe they will. This country needs to come together."

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

British Columbia bracing for "parade of storms" amid flood recovery

Satellite images taken last Friday of flooding in Sumas Prairie to the east of Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, near the border with the U.S. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Canadian officials warn a "parade of storms" is set to pummel British Columbia with more heavy rains this week.

Why it matters: The province is still reeling from last week's "atmospheric river event" that hit the Pacific Northwest, triggering record rainfall, extensive flooding and mudslides. The deadly storm displaced thousands of people, CBC News notes.

Axios
4 hours ago - World

12 children among 46 people killed in fiery bus crash in Bulgaria

Officials work at the site of a bus crash on a highway near the village of Bosnek Bulgaria, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. The bus had North Macedonian plates. Photo: Dimitar Kyosemarliev/AFP via Getty Images

A bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria Tuesday, killing at least 46 people — including 12 children, officials said, per Reuters.

The big picture: 53 people were on the bus, which was traveling to North Macedonia from Turkey when it crashed on a highway near the Bulgarian village of Bosnek about 2a.m. local time, DW reports.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Parkland shooting victims' families settle lawsuit with DOJ

A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona WiseI/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday reached a tentative lawsuit settlement with families of victims of a February 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, court filings show.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead, it emerged that there were several instances of authorities failing to step in both before and during the attack, notably the FBI.

