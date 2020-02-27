1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Grocery delivery gets a target market

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: Not all responses shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ideal grocery delivery customer is young and rich, new data from CivicScience shows.

Why it matters: Companies like Amazon and Walmart are investing further in grocery delivery and the data show who their target demographic could be.

  • The research shows "Amazon has captured the attention and interest from more potential customers."

Details: The increase in the number of people 18–24 who use and like grocery delivery is a shift from last year, when enthusiasm about the services was split among age groups, CivicScience analysts note. While the youngest adults lead the way in adopting this tool, those aged 35-54 lead with intent to use.

  • The interest gap between income levels is intuitive given the markup and delivery fees, but the higher participation from Gen Z, who are often the lowest earners, is explained by a reliance on "immediate gratification and saving time," the analysts note.

The intrigue: Respondents who have used and like grocery store delivery also report favoring specialty stores such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. However, the greatest interest comes from those who shop at stores known for lower prices, like Sam’s Club and Walmart.

  • "This echoes the data around price, suggesting that there is plenty of room for expansion in the direction of affordable, accessible stores."

Erica Pandey

Why Amazon's bigger Go grocery stores matter

An Amazon Go store in Seattle. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

With the opening of its first large-format cashier-less grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday, Amazon is on its way to further expanding its physical footprint across U.S. cities.

The big picture: Amazon’s 2017 purchase of Whole Foods was never the end of its grocery ambitions — or its fight to win a bigger share of the whopping $700 billion per year American grocery industry. With its own network of stores, Amazon could attract shoppers looking for cheaper prices than Whole Foods and dramatically grow its brick-and-mortar reach.

22 hours ago - Technology
Kia Kokalitcheva

California bill targets food delivery companies amid gig economy pressure

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The California lawmaker behind the controversial law making it harder to classify workers as contractors has proposed a new bill to prevent food delivery companies from offering drop-offs from restaurants that have not signed up and requires they share customer data with restaurants that do sign up.

Why it matters: State governments are turning up the heat on gig economy companies.

Feb 12, 2020 - Economy & Business
Erica Pandey

Retailers are guzzling data just like tech giants

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Much of the debate around data privacy has centered on the tech giants that are collecting consumer data, but retailers are formidable data guzzlers, too.

Why it matters: The places we shop track us in stores and online and use those troves of data to get us to spend more money. "I think it would be wise if everyone stopped thinking of retailers as retailers and started thinking of them as tech companies," Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, tells Axios.

Feb 6, 2020 - Economy & Business