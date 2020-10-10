Climate activist Greta Thunberg: "Vote Biden"

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden in a tweet Saturday to her 4 million-plus followers on the platform.
Why it matters: The 17-year-old Thunberg is among the world's highest-profile advocates for aggressive steps to combat global warming.
Quick take: Thunberg's backing underscores how left activists are consolidating around Biden, despite some groups' misgivings about his platform.
- He's picked up endorsements from groups on the left flank of the green movement, such as Oil Change U.S. and the political arms of 350.org and Friends of the Earth.
- Biden's platform has grown more aggressive in recent months, but still doesn't contain elements that many environmental activists want — notably a call to ban fracking.
