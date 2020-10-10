14 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate activist Greta Thunberg: "Vote Biden"

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden in a tweet Saturday to her 4 million-plus followers on the platform.

Why it matters: The 17-year-old Thunberg is among the world's highest-profile advocates for aggressive steps to combat global warming.

Quick take: Thunberg's backing underscores how left activists are consolidating around Biden, despite some groups' misgivings about his platform.

  • He's picked up endorsements from groups on the left flank of the green movement, such as Oil Change U.S. and the political arms of 350.org and Friends of the Earth.
  • Biden's platform has grown more aggressive in recent months, but still doesn't contain elements that many environmental activists want — notably a call to ban fracking.

Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospitalGOP social-distances Trump.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
  6. Science: A bat signal for pandemics
Mike AllenHans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP social-distances Trump

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of holding their tongues, a few Republicans have started to separate themselves from President Trump and his possible political collapse, focusing on his carelessness with the virus.

Why it matters: A senior Republican official told me this is less about shaping this election, and more about preparing for the aftermath.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - World

North Korea unveils new ballistic missile during military parade

A person in Seoul watching the North Korean military parade on television on Oct. 10. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade on Saturday night, though it is unclear whether the weapon is functional or built for show, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: If it does work, analysts say it would be North Korea's largest long-range missile to date, potentially able to fly further and carry a more powerful nuclear warhead than the country's previous ICBMs.

