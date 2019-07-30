Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted Monday that she can attend United Nations climate summits in the U.S. and Chile — after accepting a ride across the Atlantic in a high-speed racing yacht from the U.K.

The big picture: The 16-year-old previously said that she wanted to attend the summits in New York in September and Santiago in December, but she was struggling to figure out an environmentally friendly method of travel, per the BBC, which notes that both planes and cruise ships have high emissions.