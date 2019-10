What they're saying: Walden said in a statement that he believes "that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House," per Politico.

However, he said he is retiring "to pursue new challenges and opportunities."

The state of play: Walden broke with President Trump on several key pieces of legislation, including voting with Democrats to end the 35-day government shutdown over the president's proposed border wall and voting for sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Walden has recently defended the president throughout the Ukraine investigation.

During his time as House Energy chair before the 2018 midterms, Walden was tough on Big Tech, repeatedly asking Silicon Valley CEOs to testify before the committee.

