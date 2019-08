For example, the value of mental health benefits was calculated to be 7% of the total economic benefits of London parks, amounting to £6.8 billion ($8.3 billion) over 30 years, per a report by VividEconomics.

But, but, but: Opportunities to experience nature are decreasing rapidly as more and more people move into cities around the globe.

"The repercussions of these choices on mental health may add up to be quite significant on a population level" over the coming decades, the researchers wrote.

