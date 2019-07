Data: Bloomberg, Institute of International Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

New sustainable debt instruments, like green bonds and green loans, are seeing a significant pickup in investor interest.

What it means: While it's still a de minimis fraction of the global debt market, green bonds saw explosive growth in the second quarter. Dedicated green bond ETFs attracted some $2 billion of net inflows in Q2, including $1.1 billion in June, data from the Institute of International Finance shows.