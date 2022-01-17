Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older

The Greek government on Monday said that anyone 60 and older will be required to get a vaccine or face a fine.

State of play: Older people who are not inoculated will pay fines starting at around $57 in January followed by a monthly fine of approximately $114 after that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, AP reports.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a press briefing that the fines will be collected via taxes and would be used to fund government hospitals.

By the numbers: Greece has recorded a total of 1,679,705 confirmed cases and 22,087 deaths. So far, 18,386,304 vaccine doses have been administered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.