Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older

A patient receives a dose of vaccine against COVID-19, in Aristotelous Square, in the center of Thessaloniki on Nov. 26, 2021. Photo: SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images
The Greek government on Monday said that anyone 60 and older will be required to get a vaccine or face a fine.
State of play: Older people who are not inoculated will pay fines starting at around $57 in January followed by a monthly fine of approximately $114 after that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, AP reports.
- Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a press briefing that the fines will be collected via taxes and would be used to fund government hospitals.
By the numbers: Greece has recorded a total of 1,679,705 confirmed cases and 22,087 deaths. So far, 18,386,304 vaccine doses have been administered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- The weekly number of cases reached a record high on the week of Jan. 9, but appear to be declining, JHU data shows.
- Approximately two thirds of the Greek population is fully vaccinated, while the EU average around 70%, per AP.