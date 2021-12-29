Sign up for our daily briefing

Music banned at New Year's venues in Greece amid COVID surge

Erin Doherty

People wear masks in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 27. Photo: Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New Year's celebrations in Greece will look a little different this year amid surging COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Standing customers and music will be banned at bars, nightclubs and restaurants, which will close at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, Greece's health minister said Wednesday, Reuters reports.

  • All public New Year's celebrations planned by municipalities have also been canceled, including the annual fireworks show over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, CNN reports.
  • Under the new restrictions, entertainment venues will be required to close at midnight beginning on Thursday, with the exception of New Year's.

The big picture: The new restrictions come after Greece tallied a new daily record of 21,657 cases on Tuesday, more than double compared to the previous day, per Reuters.

  • The additional COVID-19 restrictions were originally slated to go into effect on Jan. 3, but will now go into effect on Thursday due to the rapidly rising case numbers, AP reports.
  • "These measures, if they are applied in our entirety, will allow us from mid-January to go back to our normal lives," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a news conference.
  • Health officials last week also announced mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces.

Yacob Reyes
Updated Dec 20, 2021 - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 23% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for 22.5% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on the week that ended on Dec. 18 , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated estimate released on Dec. 28.

The latest: The revised data shows Omicron's share of COVID-19 infections nearly tripled in just one week.

Erin Doherty
Dec 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost

Students line up Sept. 27 at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The nation's largest school system will double COVID-19 PCR testing next week to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the virus to stay in school, even if they've been in close contact with someone who tested positive, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The policy change comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, leading some school districts to return to remote learning.

Noah Garfinkel
Dec 27, 2021 - World

Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A recent Delta flight from Seattle to Shanghai turned back midair due to new pandemic-related cleaning rules at the Shanghai airport, Delta confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: The new cleaning requirements, which Delta said were issued on Dec. 21, "require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta," the airline said in an emailed statement.

