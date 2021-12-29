Music banned at New Year's venues in Greece amid COVID surge

New Year's celebrations in Greece will look a little different this year amid surging COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Standing customers and music will be banned at bars, nightclubs and restaurants, which will close at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, Greece's health minister said Wednesday, Reuters reports.

All public New Year's celebrations planned by municipalities have also been canceled, including the annual fireworks show over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, CNN reports.

Under the new restrictions, entertainment venues will be required to close at midnight beginning on Thursday, with the exception of New Year's.

The big picture: The new restrictions come after Greece tallied a new daily record of 21,657 cases on Tuesday, more than double compared to the previous day, per Reuters.