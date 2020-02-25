1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Southeast Asian "super-app" Grab raises $856 million

Dan Primack

Photo: Getty Images

Grab, a Southeast Asian "super-app" for everything from ride-hail to payments, raised $856 million from Japanese investors Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and TIS Inc.

Why it matters: This appears designed to help Grab maintain its market lead over rival GoJek — the companies were most recently valued at $14 billion and $9 billion, respectively — although comes less than 24 hours after a report about merger talks.

  • Extra intrigue: Gojek denied that the two sides are in negotiations, while Grab declined comment.

The bottom line: "Grab’s growth of its super app — in which it (like others pursuing a similar strategy) provides a one-stop shop for consumers to both see to their transportation needs, but also other aspects of their connected consumer life, such as eating, entertainment and managing their money — has involved the company partnering with a number of other financial giants," writes TechCrunch.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

The average NBA team is now worth $2.1 billion

Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average NBA franchise is now valued at $2.12 billion, per Forbes — a figure that has grown 476% in the past decade.

Why it matters: Thanks to the NBA's international growth and the $24 billion TV deal it signed with ESPN and Turner in 2014, team values have grown at a much faster rate than the other three major U.S. sports leagues.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Sports
Ina Fried

Finger pointing continues over Iowa app fiasco

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's been two days since app problems delayed returns and cast a stain on the Iowa caucus, but the blame game continues.

Why it matters: So far, two things seem pretty clear. It's not a good idea to rely on an app as the primary means of tabulating election results, and the app used in Iowa was also pretty bad.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Technology
Kia Kokalitcheva

Bird acquires European scooter startup Circ

Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images

Bird has acquired European scooter rental rival Circ, founded by Delivery Hero co-founder Lukasz Gadowski, and has raised an additional $75 million for its Series D round (for a total of $350 million). Bird's pre-money valuation remains $2.5 billion, per a source.

Why it matters: After a growth-at-all-costs first couple of years, scooter companies now have to build a sustainable business, continue to expand, and cut their losses if it's not working. And the deal could give Bird a leg up in winning over European regulators by partnering with a local company.

The Financial Times first reported the companies were in talks for a deal.

Keep ReadingArrowJan 27, 2020