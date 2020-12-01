Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Governors in the vaccine hot seat

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Governors are preparing to face one of the toughest moral choices they'll confront in office: how to allocate limited stocks of coronavirus vaccine among outsized shares of vulnerable Americans.

Why it matters: Everyone agrees health care workers need to be at the front of the line. But after that things get tricky, as New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham explained in an interview with Axios.

What they're saying: "It really is all going to depend how much vaccine are we going to have access to, and how quickly," said Grisham, who's also in contention to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden administration. "If you can't get it done quickly, it's problematic."

  • She described a nightmare scenario: The federal government gives her sufficient doses to initially vaccinate every nursing home resident and every hospital worker in her state, but not nearly enough to cover the one in three adults statewide with chronic disorders.
  • "So I've got 700,000 people I need to start getting the vaccine to, and I get 25,000 doses," she said. "That will be hard, and what we’ll do is, we'll allocate it per community in the same way we do flu."
  • In 2004, as New Mexico's health secretary, she faced the prospect of a flu vaccine shortage and had to draw up criteria for how to prioritize distribution of a limited supply. New Mexico ended up getting all the flu vaccine it needed and didn't have to execute the plan, she said.

The big picture: The Trump administration is leaving it up to governors to decide who gets the vaccine and when. It's an ultimate test of federalism and of each state's executive's ability to act decisively at warp speed as the deaths pile up and struggling businesses face desperate circumstances.

  • After health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders, highest-risk populations include seniors, people with certain underlying health conditions and other frontline workers. The number of available doses early on won't cover all those people.
  • Governors also will face pressure from major businesses pushing for access to early doses so they can reopen sooner.
  • They'll have to figure out how to serve poor, minority communities and others who are skeptical about vaccines. They'll also inevitably have to deal with some wealthy and well-connected citizens trying to cut ahead in the line.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Nov 30, 2020 - Health

Young people's next big COVID test

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Young, healthy people will be at the back of the line for coronavirus vaccines, and they'll have to maintain their sense of urgency as they wait their turn — otherwise, vaccinations won't be as effective in bringing the pandemic to a close.

The big picture: "It’s great young people are anticipating the vaccine," said Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin. But the prospect of that enthusiasm waning is "a cause for concern," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Health

Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as COVID capacity dwindles

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that struggling state hospital systems must transfer patients to sites that are not nearing capacity, as rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations strain medical resources.

Why it matters: New York does not expect to get the same kind of help from thousands of out-of-state doctors and nurses that it got this spring, Cuomo acknowledged, as most of the country battles skyrocketing COVID hospitalizations and infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Hospital crisis deepens as holiday season nears.
  2. Vaccine: Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorizationVaccinating rural America won't be easy — Being last in the vaccine queue is young people's next big COVID test.
  3. Politics: Bipartisan group of senators seeks stimulus dealChuck Grassley returns to Senate after recovering from COVID-19.
  4. States: Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as COVID capacity dwindles.
  5. Economy: Wall Street wonders how bad economy has to get for Congress to act.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The state of play of the top vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow