Congress narrowly averts government shutdown with stopgap bill
The Senate voted 65-27 on Thursday to pass a stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown.
Why it matters: Government funding was set to expire on Friday. Thursday's resolution extends funding through March 11 while Congress works the details of a full-year spending package.
- The House voted last week to pass the bill, which now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.
- Congress passed a similar stopgap measure in December.
