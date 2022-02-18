Skip to main content
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congress narrowly averts government shutdown with stopgap bill

Shawna Chen
Photo of Chuck Schumer speaking to reporters
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with the press as he leaves a lunch with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate voted 65-27 on Thursday to pass a stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown.

Why it matters: Government funding was set to expire on Friday. Thursday's resolution extends funding through March 11 while Congress works the details of a full-year spending package. 

  • The House voted last week to pass the bill, which now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.
  • Congress passed a similar stopgap measure in December.

