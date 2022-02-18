Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate voted 65-27 on Thursday to pass a stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown.

Why it matters: Government funding was set to expire on Friday. Thursday's resolution extends funding through March 11 while Congress works the details of a full-year spending package.

The House voted last week to pass the bill, which now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.

Congress passed a similar stopgap measure in December.

