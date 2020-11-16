Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Gov. Northam: "It's time to legalize marijuana in Virginia"

Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said on Monday he plans introduce and support legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

The big picture: If Northam is successful, Virginia would join 15 other states and D.C. that have broadly legalized cannabis use.

What he's saying: “It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Northam said in a news release.

  • “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right," he added.
  • The Northam administration said it is working closely with lawmakers to finalize legislation in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session.
  • The administration cited local government studies that address inequities in how current law is enforced and how the new legislation could attract revenue for the state.
  • “This has become an equity issue and, and our administration has always been focused on equity, but certainly in the last couple of years that has become a greater focus,” Northam told reporters on Monday.

Where it stands: Under legislation that went into effect this summer, possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia no longer carries jail time or a criminal conviction.

Marisa Fernandez
14 mins ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb files for its long-awaited IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb on Monday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering, which is expected to price in December.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

FBI: Hate crime murders hit record high in 2019

In August, the first anniversary of the deadliest attack against Hispanics in modern U.S. history, people in El Paso, Texas held memorial events to honor the 23 who died. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

The number of hate crime murders hit a record high in 2019, while overall hate crime incidents rose by nearly 3% last year, according to the FBI's annual hate crime report, published on Monday.

The big picture: The data coincides with a growing number of white nationalist hate groups, which rose by 55% between 2017 and 2019, per the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) watchdog group.

