31 mins ago - Health

Ex-FDA head: White House coronavirus strategy of waiting for vaccine is "problematic"

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday the White House strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus appears to be "to endure the spread until we get to that vaccine."

Why it matters: That strategy, which leaves much of the mitigation efforts up to the states and excludes national mask mandate, is "problematic" because the first tranche of people to be vaccinated likely wouldn't be protected from the virus until February or March, even if companies apply in November with the FDA to administer the vaccine, Gottlieb said.

  • "We're going to have to endure this wave of spread right now — and it's probably likely to be the biggest wave that we endure — without the benefit of a vaccinated population, so we're going to have to rely on those mitigation steps."
  • Gottlieb is on the board of Pfizer, one of the companies developing a vaccine. The company's CEO has said it hopes to know the efficacy of its product by the end of October.

What he's saying: "If you look at the White House strategy, they've come out against universal masking, they've come out against testing asymptomatic and moderately symptomatic people, they say testing should be reserved just to the vulnerable," Gottlieb said.

  • "They want businesses and schools reopened, as we all do, and they're against targeted mitigation like closing restaurants ... So it begs the question: What is the strategy? And I think the strategy is just to endure the spread until we get to that vaccine."

Go deeper: Vaccine timeline "to ensure public trust"

Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Health

N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state will deploy a "micro-cluster strategy" to target the coronavirus "block-by-block" instead of at the statewide or regional levels.

Why it matters: Cuomo said that while New York's infection rate has remained relatively low — at an average of 1.1% average as of Saturday — “the fall is a new phase."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: New York deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine — Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  6. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A bar owner closes up before the citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew comes into effect on Oct. 17 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Streets in the usually bustling Paris and eight other French cities were "deserted" Saturday, as a four-week overnight curfew came into effect to combat spiking coronavirus cases, per the BBC.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as cases surge. Though governments are stopping short of crippling nationwide lockdowns, some have imposed regional ones. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow