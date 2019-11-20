EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said during his impeachment testimony on Wednesday that it was likely that he told President Trump during a July 26 phone call that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass."

The big picture: The details of the call, which Sondland testified included a discussion of Biden-linked investigations, first came to light during State Department official David Holmes' closed-door testimony. Sondland said that his statement was "putting it in Trump-speak" because the president uses "a lot of four-letter words." He added that it "meant that [Zelensky] would really work with us on a whole host of issues."

Go deeper: Live updates on Sondland's impeachment testimony