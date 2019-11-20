Stories

Sondland says he likely told Trump that Zelensky "loves your ass"

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said during his impeachment testimony on Wednesday that it was likely that he told President Trump during a July 26 phone call that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass."

The big picture: The details of the call, which Sondland testified included a discussion of Biden-linked investigations, first came to light during State Department official David Holmes' closed-door testimony. Sondland said that his statement was "putting it in Trump-speak" because the president uses "a lot of four-letter words." He added that it "meant that [Zelensky] would really work with us on a whole host of issues."

