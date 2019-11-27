Three women have come forward with public accusations of sexual misconduct against EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland in instances that span from 2003 to 2008, prior to his position as a U.S. ambassador, ProPublica reports.

Why it matters: “I have nothing to say about what he did or didn’t do [involving Ukraine]. But if people are asking what his moral character is, I have one more piece of evidence for them," magazine publisher Nicole Vogel told ProPublica, while accusing Sondland of twice making unwanted sexual advances — in a hotel room and separately in his car — as he considered investing in her magazine in 2003.