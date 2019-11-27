Three women have come forward with public accusations of sexual misconduct against EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland in instances that span from 2003 to 2008, prior to his position as a U.S. ambassador, ProPublica reports.
Why it matters: “I have nothing to say about what he did or didn’t do [involving Ukraine]. But if people are asking what his moral character is, I have one more piece of evidence for them," magazine publisher Nicole Vogel told ProPublica, while accusing Sondland of twice making unwanted sexual advances — in a hotel room and separately in his car — as he considered investing in her magazine in 2003.
Details: Jana Solis, who works in the insurance industry, accused Sondland of making two unwanted sexual advances after he hired her: in his home and at a penthouse at one of the hotels he previously owned. She alleges that Sondland screamed at her and reprimanded her at work a few days after he forcibly kissed her.
Natalie Sept, a former staffer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, accused Sondland of trying to kiss her against her will after he leaned in for a hug. Solis and Vogel also accused Sondland of forcibly kissing them after he asked for a hug.
- In each of the allegations, "friends, family members or colleagues of the women recall being told about the encounters at the time," per ProPublica.
- ProPublica co-published its article on the allegations against Sondland with Portland Monthly, which Vogel owns.
What he's saying:
"These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them. There has never been mention of them in any form during the 10 to 16 years since they supposedly occurred, although such a complaint could easily have been aired through multiple channels. These false incidents are at odds with my character."— Gordon Sondland, in a written statement given to ProPublica
Context: Sondland has been one of the break-out witnesses in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump so far.
Go deeper: Inside Gordon Sondland's pay-to-play power grab