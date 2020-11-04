Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

House GOP adds at least 10 women to their ranks

Republican congressional candidate-elect Nancy Mace. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A record number of Republican women ran for federal office this year and so far the GOP has boosted the number of women in the House by at least 10 members.

Why it matters: The new representatives reflect a big win for the Republican Party — and a payoff in their efforts to recruit women to run for office. Only 13 women held seats in the House in the 116th Congress; those numbers are now expected to be at least 23 (the AP has called at least 12 races and two of the current female representatives are retiring).

By the numbers: Of the 227 Republican women who filed to run for the House, a record 94 won their primaries. This shatters the previous the record high of 53 set in 2004, according to the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics.

  • Of the 13 in office, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN 5th District) and Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL 2nd District) are not running for re-election, so Republicans needed two more women just to maintain the status quo in the House, a goal they easily achieved.
  • The NRCC announced last year it would target 55 Democratic seats, and backed 22 female nominees this cycle.

Details: So far the new representatives that have officially won according to the Associated Press are:

  • Kat Cammack (FL),
  • Mary Miller (IL)
  • Diana Harshbarger (TN)
  • Maria Elvira Salazar (FL)
  • Nancy Mace (SC)
  • Marjorie Taylor Green (GA)
  • Lauren Boebert (CO)
  • Stephanie Bice (OK)
  • Yvette Herrell (NM)
  • Michelle Fischbach (MN)
  • Lisa McClain (MI)
  • Ashley Hinson (IA).



Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump almighty

President Trump speaks in the East Room early this morning. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Win or lose, President Trump will emerge more powerful than ever inside the GOP, by defying expectations for himself and lifting fellow Republicans to surprise victories in the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Trump enjoyed an almost messianic hold on Republicans before the election. Now, he looks like a prophet again, against the doomsday projections for his candidacy and his party’s congressional hopes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy gears up to run for Speaker in 2022

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Surprising GOP gains in House races Tuesday and the addition of women to their caucus appears to have cleared the field of challengers to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House leadership sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: That clears the path for him to run for speaker of the House in 2022 if Republicans are successful in a push to retake the majority in the midterms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to nearly a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow