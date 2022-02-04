GOP voters sue to block New York congressional map

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
New Yorkers cast their ballots at a voting center in Brooklyn on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
A Republican-led group of voters on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming New York's newly drawn congressional maps are unconstitutional.
Driving the news: The lawsuit claims that the new district lines did not follow the state constitution’s process outlining redistricting requirements and therefore "the congressional map is entirely void," according to court filings.
- The lawsuit, which was brought by a group of 14 voters, also states that the court should reject the map "as a matter of substance, as the map is an obviously unconstitutional partisan and incumbent-protection gerrymander."
- The New York Democratic Party did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.
The big picture: The lawsuit, filed Thursday, came one day after Democratic lawmakers in New York adopted an aggressive reconfiguration of the state’s congressional districts that could help give Democrats three House seats.
- The New York map is the largest projected shift in any state, according to the New York Times.
State of play: The lawsuit faces a tough path forward, the New York Times writes, as state courts have not typically rejected maps drawn by lawmakers.
- But the lawsuit was filed in the state Supreme Court in Steuben County, a Republican stronghold, where the court might be more likely to side with claims of Democratic political gerrymandering.
What they're saying: "The Democratic Party politicians who control the New York Legislature and Governor’s office brazenly enacted a congressional map that is undeniably politically gerrymandered in their party’s favor," according to the lawsuit.
Go deeper: Democrats snag redistricting wins