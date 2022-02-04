GOP voters sue to block New York congressional map

A Republican-led group of voters on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming New York's newly drawn congressional maps are unconstitutional.

Driving the news: The lawsuit claims that the new district lines did not follow the state constitution’s process outlining redistricting requirements and therefore "the congressional map is entirely void," according to court filings.

The lawsuit, which was brought by a group of 14 voters, also states that the court should reject the map "as a matter of substance, as the map is an obviously unconstitutional partisan and incumbent-protection gerrymander."

The New York Democratic Party did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: The lawsuit, filed Thursday, came one day after Democratic lawmakers in New York adopted an aggressive reconfiguration of the state’s congressional districts that could help give Democrats three House seats.

The New York map is the largest projected shift in any state, according to the New York Times.

State of play: The lawsuit faces a tough path forward, the New York Times writes, as state courts have not typically rejected maps drawn by lawmakers.

But the lawsuit was filed in the state Supreme Court in Steuben County, a Republican stronghold, where the court might be more likely to side with claims of Democratic political gerrymandering.

What they're saying: "The Democratic Party politicians who control the New York Legislature and Governor’s office brazenly enacted a congressional map that is undeniably politically gerrymandered in their party’s favor," according to the lawsuit.

