Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

GOP at odds while courting Black voters

Sophia Cai

Sen. John Kennedy. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican criticism of President Biden's intent to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court comes at a tenuous time — as the party tries to expand its Black outreach.

Why it matters: The GOP had hoped to capitalize on Biden's lower approval ratings among Black Americans, as well as recent failure to pass federal voting rights bills, to make inroads ahead of this year's midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

  • But Republican disagreement about the Supreme Court this week foreshadows the challenge for a party whose titular leader — Donald Trump — tapped deep-seated anxieties around race and gender during his four years as president.

Driving the news: The Republican National Committee has opened five Black engagement centers in battleground states, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida and Pennsylvania.

At least two more are planned in North Carolina, Axios is told.

Biden's approval rating among Black voters has fallen from 78% to 57% over the course of his first year in office, Quinnipiac University’s surveys shows.

  • That doesn't mean they'll flock toward the Republican Party, but it could dissuade issue voters who aren't party loyalists from turning out for Democrats.
  • Plus, the Pew Research Center found that just 29% of African Americans self-identify as "liberal."
  • Sixty-five percent defined themselves as conservative or moderate.

In the Senate, though, some Republicans have lambasted Biden for his promise to install a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The promise dates to the 2020 campaign.

  • “I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), one of those who opposes Biden's pledge, said Tuesday.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called it “offensive” and “an insult to Black women."
  • Cruz didn't take issue when Trump openly promised to nominate a woman in 2020, a seat that later went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

What they're saying: "Inflammatory messaging from one or two members of Congress is a real problem that needs to be confronted," Ari Fleischer, press secretary to former President George W. Bush, told Axios.

"People won't listen to you if they think you don't like them."

  • Fleischer helped author a 2013 report that found the survival of the GOP relies on more inclusive messaging, as well as policies attracting the growing universe of nonwhite voters.
  • He said the GOP measurably improved its standing among Jewish votes after such an outreach effort.
  • "I would like to see Republicans set their sights on the Black community."

Yes, but: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he supports putting a Black woman on the nation's highest court.

  • He's lobbied for federal Judge J. Michelle Childs, who's from his home state of South Carolina.
  • “Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America,” Graham said.
  • “We make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color, to make the party look more like America.”

The big picture: The Republican Party has steadily picked up Black voters over the past three presidential elections.

  • Trump — despite his race-based rhetoric — won 19% of the Black male vote in 2020.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 23 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
50 mins ago - Science

The “next frontier” for pioneering cancer therapies

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Cancer treatments that modify a patient's immune cells to attack cancer cells are being re-engineered to try to treat more cancers in more people.

Why it matters: CAR-T immunotherapies have been successful in treating certain types of blood cancers in some people. But they struggle against solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancers in adults.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of nine years was forced to resign.

