GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, and is "strictly following the direction of our medical experts" by quarantining, local ABC affiliate WBRZ reports.

The big picture: Cassidy is the second senator to test positive, following Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in March. Cassidy said after being notified Wednesday night that he was exposed to someone with the virus, he was tested and plans to notify all those he came in contact with since.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told Axios's Mike Allen it's too soon to call his state a "COVID success story."

The big picture: New Jersey was a coronavirus hotspot at the beginning of the pandemic. It now requires travelers from certain states to quarantine after they enter the state as hospitalizations and fatalities have drastically declined since June.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Sweden recorded its highest death tally since 1869 in the first half of 2020 — and COVID-19 pushed the toll 10% higher than the average for the period over the past five years.

By the numbers: More than 22.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 783,800 have died from the virus globally, per Johns Hopkins University data. Over 14.1 million have recovered.

Schools soldier through coronavirus outbreaks

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Only a few weeks into the school year, hundreds of students, teachers and staff across the country have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or sent home to quarantine after being exposed.

Why it matters: For now, most of the affected schools are opting to play coronavirus whack-a-mole, providing a complicated alternative to in-person and virtual learning.

