Michigan county canvassers vote to certify election results after initial deadlock

Detroit election workers counting absentee ballots. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers struck a last-minute compromise on Tuesday night to certify local election results, backpedaling on a tactic that could have delayed official approval statewide.

Why it matters: The board's Republican members voted earlier Tuesday to block certification, in a move that President Trump celebrated on Twitter. The reversal is a blow to Trump and his GOP allies who have sought to delay or block President-elect Biden's victories in a number of jurisdictions, mostly through failed legal action.

  • President-elect Biden won the county, which includes Detroit, with more than 70% of the vote according to unofficial results.

Background: The board was deadlocked 2-2 in the earlier vote Tuesday, after Republican members noted that absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit's 134 absentee counting boards had discrepancies with the number of actual votes counted, according to The Detroit News.

  • Yes, but: The same body certified the vote in the state's primary election in August, despite a comparable number of inconsistencies, per The Detroit News.

The state of play: After it certified the result in a second vote Tuesday, the board called on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the discrepancies.

What they're saying: Benson wrote in a statement before the board reconvened noting that it's common for some precincts to be out of balance by a small number of votes, and that the development "is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated."

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been fired effective immediately.

Why it matters: Krebs, who is responsible for securing voting technology, has drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation. Reuters recently reported he expected to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, a claim that Trump has heavily promoted.

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Stringer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
