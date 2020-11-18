Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Detroit election workers counting absentee ballots. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers struck a last-minute compromise on Tuesday night to certify local election results, backpedaling on a tactic that could have delayed official approval statewide.
Why it matters: The board's Republican members voted earlier Tuesday to block certification, in a move that President Trump celebrated on Twitter. The reversal is a blow to Trump and his GOP allies who have sought to delay or block President-elect Biden's victories in a number of jurisdictions, mostly through failed legal action.
- President-elect Biden won the county, which includes Detroit, with more than 70% of the vote according to unofficial results.
Background: The board was deadlocked 2-2 in the earlier vote Tuesday, after Republican members noted that absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit's 134 absentee counting boards had discrepancies with the number of actual votes counted, according to The Detroit News.
- Yes, but: The same body certified the vote in the state's primary election in August, despite a comparable number of inconsistencies, per The Detroit News.
The state of play: After it certified the result in a second vote Tuesday, the board called on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the discrepancies.
What they're saying: Benson wrote in a statement before the board reconvened noting that it's common for some precincts to be out of balance by a small number of votes, and that the development "is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated."