Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, told reporters on Election Day that he voted for Joe Biden, breaking from his party, per local newspaper Seven Days.

Why it matters: Scott's decision makes him the only incumbent Republican to publicly disclose his vote for the former VP in the election.

The state of play: The governor said he's never backed a Democrat presidential candidate prior to this election, adding he needed to do “some soul-searching” before he decided to throw his support behind Biden.

“President Trump has had four years to unite this country and has failed to do so,” Scott said. “We need someone who can pull us together … and I’m afraid that President Trump misses the mark.”

He noted that he disagrees with Biden on a number of policy proposals, but believes the former vice president can “heal the country.”

Flashback: In August, Scott said he was “quite adamant” about not supporting Trump, but did not confirm his plan to vote for Biden.

Of note: Scott is up for re-election against progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who has Sen. Bernie Sanders' support.