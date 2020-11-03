Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott with 2018 gubernatorial challenger Christine Hallquist. Photo: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, told reporters on Election Day that he voted for Joe Biden, breaking from his party, per local newspaper Seven Days.
Why it matters: Scott's decision makes him the only incumbent Republican to publicly disclose his vote for the former VP in the election.
The state of play: The governor said he's never backed a Democrat presidential candidate prior to this election, adding he needed to do “some soul-searching” before he decided to throw his support behind Biden.
- “President Trump has had four years to unite this country and has failed to do so,” Scott said. “We need someone who can pull us together … and I’m afraid that President Trump misses the mark.”
- He noted that he disagrees with Biden on a number of policy proposals, but believes the former vice president can “heal the country.”
Flashback: In August, Scott said he was “quite adamant” about not supporting Trump, but did not confirm his plan to vote for Biden.
- Trump “shouldn’t be in office,” the governor said in February. Scott supported Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump in 2019.
- Scott is among a handful of Republicans who have publicly criticized the president.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he “voted for Ronald Reagan” in this year’s election, writing in the late president's name, while Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker “blanked it.”
Of note: Scott is up for re-election against progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who has Sen. Bernie Sanders' support.