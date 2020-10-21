16 mins ago - Technology

Google's 20-year path from David to Goliath

It's taken Google two decades to transform from a beloved search innovator into a Big Tech behemoth.

Flashback: At Google's launch 22 years ago, it provided accurate, simple, fast results — unlike its competitors in search, which had become bloated "portals" — and quickly won the hearts first of Internet insiders and then of the broader public.

Yes, but: "That Google is long gone," declares the Department of Justice's new antitrust lawsuit against the company — replaced by today's "monopoly gatekeeper for the internet."

Context: Google spent its first decade as the clear first choice for search, putting usability first, reducing clutter on its pages, impartially ranking search results and generally avoiding "evil," as an early company motto urged.

  • Google earned a ton of goodwill and loyalty from users who saw little reason over the years to switch to older competitors like Yahoo (which for a time even used Google to run its search) and later ones like Microsoft's Bing and Amazon's A9.

What changed:

1. Google figured out how to make money. The company started out openly hostile to advertising — "We expect that advertising funded search engines will be inherently biased towards the advertisers and away from the needs of the consumers," founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin wrote in the 1998 paper that introduced Google to the world.

  • In the beginning, Google's targeted search ads were unobtrusive text links that were well distinguished from the "organic" search results.
  • But after the company's 2004 IPO, as investors demanded returns and the company sought money to fund global growth and a wide array of "moon shots," the ads gradually took over more and more of the search page.

2. Google bought other companies. The two most important acquisitions were YouTube (2006), which pulled Google into the media world, and DoubleClick (2007), which gave Google the foundation to seize control of a huge chunk of the online advertising market.

3. Google moved into all sorts of other businesses beyond search. Gmail (2004) brought Google's simplicity and reliability to email. Google Maps (2005) made geography programmable. Google Docs (2006) offered a streamlined, free, cloud-based alternative to Microsoft Office.

  • By age 10, Google was way more than a search company.

4. Google built a free mobile operating system, Android. That cemented its power as smartphones became the dominant tech platform — and gave it the kind of market muscle that the U.S. government now charges represents illegal monopolistic overreach.

What's next: Google successfully ferried its dominant search franchise from the desktop era into the mobile age. Now, on the threshold of tech's next transformative moment, as mobile begins to give way to voice, VR/AR, and other alternatives, the company has to pull off the same stunt — while fighting off the government in court.

Here's what the U.S. antitrust case charges Google with

The Justice Department's new antitrust lawsuit against Google centers on the charge that Google has built a self-reinforcing machine to illegally insulate it from any serious competition in search.

Why it matters: DOJ spent more than a year investigating Google to assemble what prosecutors believe is the cleanest case for convincing a court that the company is deliberately hamstringing would-be competition. Both sides now face the likelihood of a bruising, years-long battle that could expand to touch on other aspects of Google's business.

Google calls antitrust case "deeply flawed"

Google says the Justice Department's lawsuit alleging competitive abuses is "deeply flawed" and would fail to help consumers.

Driving the news: The Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust case against Google, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Justice Department sues Google over alleged search monopoly

The Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Why it matters: The long-awaited suit is Washington's first major blow against the tech giants that many on both the right and left argue have grown too large and powerful. Still, this is just step one in what could be a lengthy and messy court battle.

