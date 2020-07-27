27 mins ago - Health

Google to keep workers at home through July 2021

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Google will keep its employees out of its offices and working from home through at least next July, the Wall Street Journal first reported and a source familiar with the policy confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. company to allow remote work for such an extended period in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The move will affect nearly all of the 200,000 employees and contractors across Alphabet, Google's parent company.
  • It could spur other tech giants to also extend their remote work periods. Amazon and Snapchat have already said employees can stay home through the end of the year.

What they're saying: "To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we'll be extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office," CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a company memo.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: Tech has been the most cautious sector of the economy, both because its main asset is its workers and because much of its work can be done remotely.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Adults under 65 make up a higher share of coronavirus deaths in the South than in the Northeast.

Why it matters: Downplaying the risk of the virus to younger adults can be dangerous, especially amid the current surge of cases in Southern and Sunbelt states like Arizona and Texas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard officer challenges official account of Lafayette Square incident

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Army National Guard commander Adam DeMarco will testify on Tuesday that Park Police's use of force in the clearing of Lafayette Square last month was an "unnecessary" and "unprovoked" escalation that he and his fellow National Guardsman viewed as "deeply disturbing."

Why it matters: DeMarco's testimony, previewed in a written statement released by the House Natural Resources Committee on Monday, contradicts statements made by Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump administration about the controversial clearing of protesters, which preceded President Trump's visit to St. John's Church for a photo op.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 16,296,635 — Total deaths: 649,662 — Total recoveries — 9,438,064Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,259,667 — Total deaths: 146,968 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the South — It's not over when the vaccine arrives.
  4. Politics: Senate GOP to propose cutting weekly unemployment checks from $600 to $200 — Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive.
  5. Tech: Google to keep workers at home through July 2021.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow