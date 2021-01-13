Google unveils more DACA support

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Google is donating $250,000 toward applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program and is calling on Congress to prioritize immigration reform in the Biden administration, the company announced today.
What's happening: A pending U.S. District Court case in Texas will determine the constitutionality of DACA, with a ruling expected soon. President-elect Biden has said he'd introduce immigration reform immediately.
Why it matters: Big tech companies have historically supported expansion of high-skilled immigration and the incoming administration gives them a chance to re-set and push for more inclusive policies.
- The $250,000 will pay for 500 DACA applications through immigration group United We Dream.
What they're saying: "Dreamers and other talented immigrants enrich our communities, contribute to our economy, and exemplify the innovative spirit of America. We’re proud to support them," said Kent Walker, Google's SVP of global affairs, in a blog post.