Google unveils more DACA support

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Google is donating $250,000 toward applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program and is calling on Congress to prioritize immigration reform in the Biden administration, the company announced today.

What's happening: A pending U.S. District Court case in Texas will determine the constitutionality of DACA, with a ruling expected soon. President-elect Biden has said he'd introduce immigration reform immediately.

Why it matters: Big tech companies have historically supported expansion of high-skilled immigration and the incoming administration gives them a chance to re-set and push for more inclusive policies.

  • The $250,000 will pay for 500 DACA applications through immigration group United We Dream.

What they're saying: "Dreamers and other talented immigrants enrich our communities, contribute to our economy, and exemplify the innovative spirit of America. We’re proud to support them," said Kent Walker, Google's SVP of global affairs, in a blog post.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siege

Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Wednesday that beginning Jan. 14, its platforms will block all political ads, as well as any related to the Capitol insurrection, "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration," according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Political ad bans are designed to curb confusion and misinformation surrounding highly sensitive events. Google says a limited version of its "sensitive event" policies went into effect after the violent events in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

