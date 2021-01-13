Google unveils more DACA support

Google is donating $250,000 toward applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program and is calling on Congress to prioritize immigration reform in the Biden administration, the company announced today.

What's happening: A pending U.S. District Court case in Texas will determine the constitutionality of DACA, with a ruling expected soon. President-elect Biden has said he'd introduce immigration reform immediately.

Why it matters: Big tech companies have historically supported expansion of high-skilled immigration and the incoming administration gives them a chance to re-set and push for more inclusive policies.

The $250,000 will pay for 500 DACA applications through immigration group United We Dream.

What they're saying: "Dreamers and other talented immigrants enrich our communities, contribute to our economy, and exemplify the innovative spirit of America. We’re proud to support them," said Kent Walker, Google's SVP of global affairs, in a blog post.

