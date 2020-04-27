1 hour ago - Technology

Scoop: Google in talks to acquire D2iQ

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Google is in talks to acquire D2iQ, an enterprise cloud software company formerly known as Mesosphere, Axios has learned from a source close to the situation.

Pricing: Expectations are that D2iQ would be valued north of the $250 million that D2iQ has raised from venture capitalists, but less than the $775 million valuation it received via its Series D round in 2018.

But, but, but... It's not a done deal, and still may not happen. At least one D2iQ is said to oppose the transaction.

  • D2iQ laid off 34 employees, or 13% of its workforce per Business Insider, although those were unrelated to the acquisition talks.
  • Investors include Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and T. Rowe Price.

Between the lines: Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated into its software offerings, and this acquisition could help Google better compete with Amazon and Amazon when marketing cloud offerings to developers. (edited) 

Neither D2iQ and Google responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Sam Baker

Supreme Court says federal government must pay health insurers billions

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal government must pay health insurance companies roughly $12 billion that they're owed under part of the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in an 8-1 decision.

The big picture: The ACA's "risk corridors" program was designed to help stabilize the law's insurance markets in their early years, but the Trump administration argued that Congress had prohibited it from making the required payments. The Supreme Court disagreed, saying insurers have a right to collect the money they're owed under the program.

Dion Rabouin

There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Friday that the U.S. budget deficit will be roughly $3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, with public debt projected at 101% of GDP — and that was before the "phase four" $484 billion relief package passed by Congress late last week.

Why it matters: In a world of historically high income inequality and historically low productivity and growth, in which debt levels were already historically high, the U.S. and the world at large are in wholly unprecedented territory.

