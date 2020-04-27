Scoop: Google in talks to acquire D2iQ

Google is in talks to acquire D2iQ, an enterprise cloud software company formerly known as Mesosphere, Axios has learned from a source close to the situation.

Pricing: Expectations are that D2iQ would be valued north of the $250 million that D2iQ has raised from venture capitalists, but less than the $775 million valuation it received via its Series D round in 2018.

But, but, but... It's not a done deal, and still may not happen. At least one D2iQ is said to oppose the transaction.

D2iQ laid off 34 employees, or 13% of its workforce per Business Insider, although those were unrelated to the acquisition talks.

Investors include Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and T. Rowe Price.

Between the lines: Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated into its software offerings, and this acquisition could help Google better compete with Amazon and Amazon when marketing cloud offerings to developers. (edited)

Neither D2iQ and Google responded to Axios' requests for comment.