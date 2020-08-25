50 mins ago - Technology

Google makes longtime legal exec its new general counsel

Halimah DeLaine Prado. Photo: Google

Google has named Halimah DeLaine Prado its new general counsel, taking over day-to-day oversight of the company's legal team from Kent Walker, who had essentially retained the GC role since being promoted to a broader position in 2018.

The big picture: Tech giants' legal teams are in a busy season as policymaker scrutiny rises and potential antitrust cases loom.

Between the lines: DeLaine Prado's promotion makes her a woman of color in a senior leadership role, rare for Silicon Valley and corporate America writ large. The tech industry has faced pressure both from outside and from within its own workforce to diversify at the top.

  • That said, Walker will still remain in his role as senior vice president of global affairs, serving as DeLaine Prado's boss at the helm of Google's policy and legal teams worldwide.

Background: DeLaine Prado, a graduate of Yale University and Georgetown Law, has been at Google since 2006, most recently serving as vice president of legal, where she ran the global team handling counsel for Google products including ads, search and YouTube.

  • Walker in a statement called her "uniquely qualified to lead the Legal Department at this critical moment."

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

New York AG sues Trump and DeJoy to block USPS changes

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Trump of turning the U.S. Postal Service into "a political football set to undermine a federal election" in a lawsuit seeking to block changes to postal policies that was filed Tuesday.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, even as Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the USPS.

Marisa Fernandez
Politics & Policy

Ex-DHS official says Trump offered pardons to immigration officials who broke the law

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, claimed in a political ad released Tuesday that President Trump offered to "pardon U.S. government officials for breaking the law to implement his immigration policies."

Why it matters: Taylor, who quit the Trump administration in 2019 and endorsed Joe Biden last week, is one of a number of Republicans seeking to stop the president's re-election. Trump denied that he offered pardons to immigration officials when the allegations were first reported by the Washington Post and New York Times in August 2019.

Fadel Allassan
World

U.S. says Russia must investigate poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said Tuesday that Russia must conduct an "immediate, comprehensive, and transparent investigation" on the apparent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later issued a statement saying he is "deeply concerned" and supports calls for a "comprehensive investigation."

Why it matters: Sullivan's statement was the first from a top American official demanding that Russia take action since Navalny was first admitted to a hospital last week.

