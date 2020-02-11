2 hours ago - Technology

Google HR chief exiting amid employee tensions

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Eileen Naughton, Google's head of human resources, is stepping down from her role at the end of the year to take on a different, New York-based job at the search giant, the company told Fortune and confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Naughton's move comes amid a long period of employee tensions over issues ranging from Google's handling of sexual harassment to its work on controversial projects to its policies for contractors. Meanwhile, its headcount has doubled since 2016, adding 70,000 employees in that period.

From Naughton:

My husband and I have decided — after six years on the road, first in London and now San Francisco — to return home to New York to be closer to our family.  I’m at the very beginning of the process, and wanted to let everyone know upfront, as I’ll be working with Sundar and [Google CFO Ruth Porat] to find a great leader for the People Operations team.

From Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet:

Over the past 13 years, Eileen has made major contributions to the company in numerous areas, from media partnerships, to leading our sales and operations in the UK and Ireland, to leading our People Operations team through a period of significant growth -- during which over 70,000 people started their careers at Google. We’re grateful to Eileen for all she’s done and look forward to her next chapter at Google.

Flashback: Last month, Alphabet's chief legal officer, David Drummond, stepped down amid an investigation over sexual harassment (both his own and his handling of complaints).

What's next: Google will be searching for Naughton's replacement. She didn't disclose what her new position at the company will be.

Caitlin Owens

Google can view millions of patient health records in most states

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Through its partnerships with health care providers, Google can view tens of millions of patient records in at least three-quarters of states, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Some of these partnerships allow Google to access identifiable information about patients without their or their doctors' knowledge, raising fears about how this data may be used.

Jan 13, 2020
Margaret Harding McGill

Google gathers D.C. policy pros for closed-door conference

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Google brought a slew of D.C. policy experts to its Mountain View, Calif., headquarters this week for a summit, according to people familiar with the event, as the tech company seeks to deflect scrutiny from Washington.

Why it matters: Google is in the midst of reconfiguring its approach to a newly aggressive Washington, and it cut its lobbying budget last year. With this event, the company aims to make sure D.C. influencers from across the ideological spectrum understand its products better.

Jan 30, 2020 - Technology
Kyle Daly

Alphabet lifts the hood on YouTube financials

Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Disclosing YouTube revenue separately for the first time, Alphabet said Monday that the Google-owned video site accounted for more than 10% of the company's $46.1 billion in revenue last quarter, and more than $15 billion for the year.

Why it matters: Everyone knew YouTube was a big business, but until now, we didn't know exactly how big.

Feb 3, 2020 - Technology