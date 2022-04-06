A trio of clean-energy players are enabling the nation's largest competitive wholesale electricity market to reduce load by expanding demand-response to residential customers' thermostats.

Why it matters: Demand-response programs can help utilities and others avoid costly upgrades by enabling them to rein in demand at peak times.

The details: Google Nest, Voltus and Resideo (NYSE: REZI) are introducing this capability through a "bring your own thermostat" program.

Catch up fast: Voltus has developed software technology to help manage distributed resources. The company in December announced plans to go public via SPAC, with a valuation of $1.3 billion.

Resideo, a spinoff of Honeywell, provides smart devices and other home tech, as well as a distributed energy resource management system.

